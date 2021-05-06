AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Acquires 115,128 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 383.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 145,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,128 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology Group accounts for about 3.4% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $7,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $719,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 658,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,125,000 after purchasing an additional 41,168 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,757,181. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.80. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,587.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $359,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 272 shares of company stock worth $13,336 and have sold 48,571 shares worth $2,444,211. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

