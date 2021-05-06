Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $5.28 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International makes up 0.9% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $5,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 109.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth $748,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 63,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 21,645 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.65. 137,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,486,316. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.23. The firm has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $64.69.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

