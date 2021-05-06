Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 208.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,714 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for approximately 1.1% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.3% during the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $7.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $241.83. 60,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,516. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.64. The company has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

