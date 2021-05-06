Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 56.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 426,342 shares during the quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line accounts for about 13.9% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $79,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ODFL. Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.29.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $262.82. 6,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,335. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $144.41 and a one year high of $266.36.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

