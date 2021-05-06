AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Makes New $830,000 Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.33. 140,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,129,572. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.96. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $47.68 and a 1-year high of $71.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 55.49, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 84.94%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

