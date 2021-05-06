$5.62 Billion in Sales Expected for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will post sales of $5.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.57 billion and the highest is $5.72 billion. U.S. Bancorp reported sales of $5.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year sales of $22.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.24 billion to $22.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $23.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.89 billion to $23.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.59.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 19,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $1,130,533.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,722.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,779 shares of company stock worth $14,319,060. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,779,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,350,000 after acquiring an additional 448,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $673,915,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,084,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,974 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,894,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,576,000 after buying an additional 280,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,717,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,351,000 after acquiring an additional 164,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.79. 181,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,676,205. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $60.98. The company has a market cap of $91.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.74 and a 200 day moving average of $48.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

