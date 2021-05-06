Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Insider Jennifer Duvalier Buys 4,587 Shares

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) insider Jennifer Duvalier purchased 4,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 438 ($5.72) per share, with a total value of £20,091.06 ($26,249.10).

TRN traded down GBX 31.20 ($0.41) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 419.40 ($5.48). The company had a trading volume of 1,747,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,524. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 465.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 440.99. Trainline Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 250.26 ($3.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 545.50 ($7.13). The company has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRN shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on shares of Trainline in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Trainline from GBX 486 ($6.35) to GBX 382 ($4.99) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

