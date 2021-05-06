Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SEE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Sealed Air from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued an in-line rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.14.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

NYSE:SEE traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.52. The stock had a trading volume of 53,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $57.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 22.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.