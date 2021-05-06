Retirement Capital Strategies Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Retirement Capital Strategies reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,295,400 shares. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.12.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

