Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BEP traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.22. The company had a trading volume of 12,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,382. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.03 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.13.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.