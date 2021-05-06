Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $47.45 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.74.

CCEP traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.07. 6,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,438. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.45. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $57.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $212,065,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $216,646,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,325,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,156 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $58,134,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,881,000 after acquiring an additional 583,137 shares during the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

