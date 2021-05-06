iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) is Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 427,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $33,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 37,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $80.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,499. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.05. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

