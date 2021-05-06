Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Has $329,000 Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPD. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,841,000 after buying an additional 653,492 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $191,656,000 after purchasing an additional 493,805 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 151.7% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 809,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 488,012 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,294,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,308,000 after purchasing an additional 438,860 shares during the period. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,550,000. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.21. 106,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,319,744. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $23.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 83.72%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

