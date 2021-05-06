Retirement Capital Strategies Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 128,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,477,000. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF accounts for 3.7% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Retirement Capital Strategies owned 0.44% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 13,279.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 27,090 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,814,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 17,578 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,147,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.14. 42,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,560. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.32 and a 200 day moving average of $65.83. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $39.68 and a 12-month high of $79.06.

