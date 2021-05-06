Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Takes Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Clorox by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Clorox by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 151,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in The Clorox by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,815,000 after acquiring an additional 35,542 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in The Clorox by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its holdings in The Clorox by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.06.

CLX stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $185.66. The stock had a trading volume of 41,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.65 and a 200 day moving average of $196.92. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $176.73 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

