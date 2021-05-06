Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,022 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Discovery worth $12,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DISCK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,071,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,253,000 after purchasing an additional 430,720 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Discovery by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,594,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,716,000 after purchasing an additional 115,709 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Discovery by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,667,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,266 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Discovery by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,524,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DISCK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

DISCK stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,158,679. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $66.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.12.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

