FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,039 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.56.

In related news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $333,603.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,251 shares of company stock worth $38,573,231. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FDX traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $308.68. 75,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,998. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.48. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $103.40 and a 52-week high of $309.99. The company has a market cap of $81.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

