Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Gap Down to $13.61

Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.61, but opened at $13.03. Amyris shares last traded at $11.68, with a volume of 164,382 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMRS. Cowen raised Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.87.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $79.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.64 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $69,988,310.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,899.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Amyris during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Amyris by 98.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 71,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 35,749 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Amyris by 211.7% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 107,785 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Amyris by 621.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Amyris in the first quarter worth $260,000. 43.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

