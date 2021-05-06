Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) PT Raised to C$159.00 at Raymond James

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$119.00 to C$159.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TSU. CIBC raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Trisura Group to C$205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cormark raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$105.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$153.56.

TSE TSU traded up C$8.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$147.29. The stock had a trading volume of 167,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,730. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$119.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$100.84. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of C$44.04 and a twelve month high of C$155.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$69.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$47.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trisura Group will post 5.6700001 earnings per share for the current year.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

