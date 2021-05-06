Spin Master (TSE:TOY) PT Raised to C$52.00 at TD Securities

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TOY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.91.

TOY stock traded up C$2.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$45.30. The company had a trading volume of 233,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,092. The firm has a market cap of C$4.62 billion and a PE ratio of 83.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.95. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$15.01 and a 12 month high of C$47.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.83.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$639.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$629.83 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

