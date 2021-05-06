Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Given New C$110.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price target raised by research analysts at TD Securities from C$98.00 to C$110.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.30% from the stock’s previous close.

TIH has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$99.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toromont Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$106.56.

TSE:TIH traded down C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$105.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,454. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of C$61.09 and a 1 year high of C$106.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$96.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$90.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.71 billion and a PE ratio of 34.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$992.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$984.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Toromont Industries will post 4.3199999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.14, for a total value of C$400,519.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$624,064.80. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,700 shares of company stock worth $717,485.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

