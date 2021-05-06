Raymond James Raises Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$12.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on POU. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Paramount Resources to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$4.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upgraded Paramount Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$11.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paramount Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.42.

POU stock traded up C$0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$12.92. 291,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,086. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of C$1.43 and a 52-week high of C$13.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a PE ratio of -76.12.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$196.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 1.5300001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dirk Jungé sold 6,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.62, for a total value of C$72,100.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$197,191.40. Also, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total value of C$344,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at C$129,000.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

