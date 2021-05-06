Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Price Target Cut to $3.50 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a neutral rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RIG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a $2.00 price target (up from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Transocean has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.78.

Get Transocean alerts:

NYSE RIG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.51. 283,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,313,068. Transocean has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $4.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 3.75.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 201.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33,607 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Transocean during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.