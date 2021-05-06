Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $121.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Euronet's earnings of 23 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 34.3% and also slumped 58% year over year due to a blow from elevated costs and lower revenues reported across its EFT Processing segment. Its weak solvency level bothers too. Its high expenses are likely to weigh on margins. Its poor return on equity bothers. Nonetheless, its shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. Its strong position is backed by constant expansions through acquisitions. Several initiatives, such as the ATM network participation agreements poise the company well for growth. Rise in digital transactions have been buoying growth. While the Money Transfer Segment has been benefiting from the physical and digital distribution channels, the epay segment gained traction from the strategy of boosting digital channel distribution.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EEFT. TheStreet cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.73.

EEFT traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,616. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.56. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $75.64 and a 12 month high of $167.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 74,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 16,773 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,512,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 621,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,085,000 after buying an additional 25,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

