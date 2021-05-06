CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Gap Down to $101.20

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $101.20, but opened at $97.00. CureVac shares last traded at $93.07, with a volume of 29,833 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVAC. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CureVac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.89.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CureVac by 565.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CureVac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of CureVac during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of CureVac by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

CureVac Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

