NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sees Large Volume Increase

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 128,780 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,489,071 shares.The stock last traded at $5.45 and had previously closed at $5.53.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NatWest Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.13.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $4.56. The company has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0838 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,702,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,256,000 after buying an additional 123,660 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,363,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,203,000 after buying an additional 157,949 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,299,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 324,774 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 872,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 50,921 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 339,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 12,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

