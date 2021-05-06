Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 101 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in Qorvo by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,209 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,801,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 629,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,631,000 after buying an additional 358,447 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,199,000 after buying an additional 265,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,387,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,677,000 after buying an additional 136,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qorvo stock traded up $4.06 on Thursday, hitting $186.62. 40,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.65. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.31 and a 1-year high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. Research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

QRVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.48.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

