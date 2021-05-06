NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NMI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NMI from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.23.

Shares of NMIH stock traded down $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $23.64. 21,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,811. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.72. NMI has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $26.82.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $115.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NMI will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 10,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $260,818.24. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $855,263.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,082 shares of company stock worth $2,919,556 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the first quarter worth $211,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 102.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 22,179 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in NMI by 14.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 74,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in NMI by 45.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in NMI by 23.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 351,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after acquiring an additional 67,450 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

