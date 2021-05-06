Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 27,793 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 123.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,793 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 40,802,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,641,997 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 359.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,094,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897,647 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,191,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,670,000 after acquiring an additional 438,778 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,009,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,724,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,482,000 after purchasing an additional 335,512 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.88. 195,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,873. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $39.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.33.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

