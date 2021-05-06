Aaron Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Aaron Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors’ holdings in General Mills were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 349.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $731,206.96. Insiders sold a total of 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GIS traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,748,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.17.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

