OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.150-5.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OSIS. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of OSI Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.80.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSIS stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,049. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.08. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $66.11 and a 12-month high of $101.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.20.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 15.70%. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total value of $1,404,718.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 187,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,487,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $2,330,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,195,042.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,564 shares of company stock worth $7,342,043. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.