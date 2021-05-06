Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

NASDAQ CVLT traded down $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $67.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,040. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. Commvault Systems has a one year low of $34.42 and a one year high of $72.33.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,336,638. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $204,296.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,240.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,245 shares of company stock valued at $530,963. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CVLT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.