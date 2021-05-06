Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.83 EPS

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

JAZZ traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $171.30. 25,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,892. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.89, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $178.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.80.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,712,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $578,800. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.05.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

