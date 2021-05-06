Sunburst Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,220 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,134,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $89,394,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $234.01. 42,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,113,708. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $167.85 and a 1 year high of $238.18. The stock has a market cap of $174.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Stephens lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.37.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

