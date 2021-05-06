RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $249,000 Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.56.

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,764. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.79.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

