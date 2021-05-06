Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 0.4% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.92, for a total value of $11,989,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,831,101 shares of company stock worth $532,839,689. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $318.22. The stock had a trading volume of 431,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,559,207. The stock has a market cap of $906.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.69 and a 12-month high of $331.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.11.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

