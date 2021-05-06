Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 on June 1st

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the conglomerate on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Carlisle Companies has increased its dividend payment by 42.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years.

Shares of CSL traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $191.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,305. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.10. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $97.55 and a 1-year high of $194.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

