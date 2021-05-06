Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 on June 1st

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the conglomerate on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.
Carlisle Companies has increased its dividend payment by 42.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years.
Shares of CSL traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $191.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,305. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.10. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $97.55 and a 1-year high of $194.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.
In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on CSL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.00.
Carlisle Companies Company Profile
Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.
