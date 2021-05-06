Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Lowered by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,580 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 46,319 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.5% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $60,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $9,287,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 22.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,011,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total value of $114,650.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,831,101 shares of company stock worth $532,839,689 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $315.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $897.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.15. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.69 and a 1-year high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FB. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.11.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

