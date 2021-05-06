Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Acquires 110 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,275,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,356,000 after purchasing an additional 280,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,895,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,363,000 after acquiring an additional 180,058 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,973,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,577,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,696,000 after acquiring an additional 230,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,537,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,899,000 after acquiring an additional 38,804 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.07. 7,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,530. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.92 and a 12-month high of $142.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

