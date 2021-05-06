Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 180 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Hollencrest Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,473 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 124,117 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,168,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in General Motors by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $968,199.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,971,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

NYSE:GM opened at $57.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.10. The company has a market cap of $83.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.