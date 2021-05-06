Empire Life Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $14,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $5,685,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,885,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on GD shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.81.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $191.91. The company had a trading volume of 9,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,520. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $121.67 and a twelve month high of $192.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.29 and a 200-day moving average of $160.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

