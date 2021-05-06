Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $386.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $107.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

