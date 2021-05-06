Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Downgraded by Stephens to “Equal Weight”

Stephens cut shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Stephens currently has $100.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INGR. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.20.

Shares of INGR traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,164. Ingredion has a 12 month low of $68.71 and a 12 month high of $95.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.23. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,156. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,502 shares of company stock worth $132,923 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 274,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,575,000 after acquiring an additional 49,481 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ingredion by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 18,310 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

