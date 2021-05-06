Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $204.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IT. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $186.67.

NYSE IT traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $229.63. 6,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,273. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Gartner has a 52-week low of $106.57 and a 52-week high of $239.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.35, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gartner will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total value of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $8,223,774.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Gartner by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,665,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $907,546,000 after acquiring an additional 15,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,978,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $105,680,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,065,000 after buying an additional 101,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,389,000 after buying an additional 37,856 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

