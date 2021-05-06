Aaron Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 79,002 Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 79,002 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $1,113,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,833 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 29,356 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $579,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,527 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 253.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,616 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

GOLD stock traded up $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $23.56. 1,318,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,971,027. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average of $22.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The firm has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOLD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upgraded Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

