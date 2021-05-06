iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors

Aaron Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,285 shares during the quarter. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.4% of Aaron Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Aaron Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 116,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 42,327 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 289,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 25,697 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.69. 137,200 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $26.88 and a twelve month high of $30.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.22.

