New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Trading Up 7.3%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)’s stock price was up 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 177,091 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,174,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NGD shares. TheStreet downgraded New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James set a $2.25 price objective on New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC downgraded New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.83.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average of $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in New Gold by 81.5% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 550,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 247,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in New Gold by 95.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 22,681 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in New Gold by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 205,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in New Gold by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 694,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $2,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

