Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Shares Down 11.9%

Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) traded down 11.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.69 and last traded at $7.74. 34,521 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,651,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

Several brokerages have commented on VERU. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Veru in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Veru from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.41 million, a P/E ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 0.71.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veru Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $417,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,184,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,017,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Veru by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,559,000 after acquiring an additional 574,955 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 299,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 172,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 307.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 101,723 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Veru in the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. 23.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

