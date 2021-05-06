Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.88

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.88 and last traded at C$5.87, with a volume of 1331344 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.68.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Capstone Mining to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$4.80 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.60.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$193.03 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe sold 104,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.46, for a total transaction of C$569,682.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 986,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,388,700.62. Also, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 62,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total value of C$260,689.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$323,689.80. Insiders have sold 745,444 shares of company stock worth $3,341,388 over the last three months.

About Capstone Mining (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

