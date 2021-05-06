Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Sets New 12-Month High at $64.02

Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.02 and last traded at $64.02, with a volume of 2005 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.32.

DCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Donaldson from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.27 and its 200 day moving average is $57.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.97 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $264,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $129,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,104,615.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

